KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 72,637 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after acquiring an additional 549,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,882,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

