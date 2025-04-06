Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in Dollar General by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $159.52.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.26.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

