Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 1453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Klabin Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.91%.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

