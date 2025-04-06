Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Worley from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Worley Price Performance

Worley Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

