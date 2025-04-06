ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 16432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised ROHM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ROHM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

