Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 136762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.8427 per share. This is a boost from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Randstad’s payout ratio is presently 188.57%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

