iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.56 and last traded at $87.56, with a volume of 128572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 5.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $792.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.