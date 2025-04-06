iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.56 and last traded at $87.56, with a volume of 128572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $792.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

