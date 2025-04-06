Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.8% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 745,976 shares of company stock worth $138,632,902. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 5.0 %

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

AVGO stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.