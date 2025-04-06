SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 847508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

