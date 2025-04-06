Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.84 and last traded at C$11.88, with a volume of 292665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Price Performance

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$917.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About Pason Systems

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.