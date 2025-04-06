Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 2593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
