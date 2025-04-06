KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,810.0% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $146.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

