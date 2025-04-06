Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Finepoint Capital LP

Finepoint Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 9.2% of Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned about 1.41% of Liberty Broadband worth $150,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $122,714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,845,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,045,000 after acquiring an additional 686,089 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,251,000 after purchasing an additional 415,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 8.8 %

LBRDK opened at $77.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $101.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

