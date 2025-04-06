Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $21 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $21,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CHKP opened at $215.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.78 and a 200-day moving average of $199.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $234.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
