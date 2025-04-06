Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $21 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $21,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $215.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.78 and a 200-day moving average of $199.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $234.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Mizuho raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.