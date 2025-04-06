OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $551,000 Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 263,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 212,079 shares during the period.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.22. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (SPUC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the S&P 500 stocks while applying an upside options overlay strategy. SPUC was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

