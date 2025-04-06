AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNT) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.05% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

JUNT opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.58. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (JUNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JUNT was launched on May 31, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

