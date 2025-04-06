Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $33.89 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $33,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,434,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after buying an additional 168,536 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,201,000 after buying an additional 143,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,377,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,398,000 after acquiring an additional 102,239 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,347,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,552,000 after acquiring an additional 98,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 6.6 %

VGK opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.