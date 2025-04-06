Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 879 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $151.38 and a 12 month high of $207.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.01. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

