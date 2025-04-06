Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 272.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $196,217,000. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $182,162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after buying an additional 478,528 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after buying an additional 460,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $277.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.45. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

