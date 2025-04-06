Ruggaard & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Ruggaard & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HNRG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 8.2 %

Hallador Energy stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $438.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HNRG shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Hallador Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

