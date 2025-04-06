Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 47,296 Shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 628,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,296 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $330,000.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

RSF opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.1357 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.67%.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.