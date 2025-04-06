JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,124,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after buying an additional 459,845 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,830,000 after acquiring an additional 108,546 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,440,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,147,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $52.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

