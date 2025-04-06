Titleist Asset Management LLC Acquires 37,894 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

