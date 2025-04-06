Titleist Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,381 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.9% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIL. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,232,000. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 488,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,882 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

