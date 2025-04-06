Titleist Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $50.26 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

