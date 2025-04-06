TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after acquiring an additional 185,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,636,409,000 after purchasing an additional 159,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.12.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 9.1 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,238.81 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,343.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,329.63. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,899.18. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

