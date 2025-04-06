Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.50. Tuya shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 792,260 shares.

Tuya Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million.

Tuya Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Tuya’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tuya by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tuya by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tuya by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 14.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

