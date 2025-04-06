SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,148,895 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 3,388,792 shares.The stock last traded at $24.43 and had previously closed at $24.79.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,282,000 after buying an additional 621,928 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1,035.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

