Insider Selling: Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO Sells 15,090 Shares of Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,963.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,190,113.16. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CKPT. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.10 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.10 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 124,787 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

