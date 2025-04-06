Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,064 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 1.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $27,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE RSG opened at $235.29 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.92 and a one year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.14.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.