Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 875.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,919 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.33. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.25 and a one year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.70%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

