Unigestion Holding SA Sells 3,050 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,173 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,574,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $241,905,000 after acquiring an additional 547,037 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 170,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $181,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $126.68 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.