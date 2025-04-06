Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New $633,000 Investment in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QETA. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quetta Acquisition by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Quetta Acquisition by 2.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 202,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QETA opened at $10.81 on Friday. Quetta Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

