Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.12 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

