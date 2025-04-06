Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $26.10 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,948 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,268,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

SPYG opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

