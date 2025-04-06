Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 266 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.81.

Elevance Health Stock Down 5.3 %

ELV stock opened at $428.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $408.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.38. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

