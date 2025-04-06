Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

