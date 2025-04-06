Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.6 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average of $123.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

