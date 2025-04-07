14,067 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BTC opened at $37.21 on Monday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

