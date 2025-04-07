Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – April 4th

Walmart, RH, and ON are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are wooden restraint devices typically used for public punishment and humiliation. Often mounted in open public spaces, these stocks secure an individual’s limbs (or sometimes the head), exposing them to community scrutiny and serving as a deterrent to misconduct. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,596,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,086,597. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $678.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Shares of RH stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.57. 7,545,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,851. RH has a 52 week low of $123.24 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.51. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

NYSE ONON traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. 15,588,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,707. ON has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

See Also