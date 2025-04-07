Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,661,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559,519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $227,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 44,644 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 135,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 6.3 %

SPDW opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

