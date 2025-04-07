Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $308,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 156.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 161.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 7.9 %

JHG opened at $30.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

