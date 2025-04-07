Prudential PLC Purchases 5,764 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 161.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.17.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $253.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.58 and a 200 day moving average of $271.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

