Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 229,900 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,109,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Amundi raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VET opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -163.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VET. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

