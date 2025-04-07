Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nkarta by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nkarta by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nkarta by 161.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 143,608 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nkarta by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKTX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $38,231.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,689.80. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nkarta Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $1.63 on Monday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

