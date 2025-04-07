Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3,267.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,667,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320,822 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after purchasing an additional 772,961 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,035,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after purchasing an additional 238,666 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,659,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLTR opened at $24.96 on Monday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

