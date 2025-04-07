Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 4.1 %

ASO stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

