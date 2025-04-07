Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $500,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 12.3 %

APO opened at $108.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.