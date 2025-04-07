Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,131,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,007 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $64,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Copart by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 88.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

