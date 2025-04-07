Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $80,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 101,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,808,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,370,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,535,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $483.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $473.27 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $559.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.